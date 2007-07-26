Vick booed upon arrival at court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Amid boos from spectators, NFL star Michael Vick arrived at a federal courthouse Thursday to answer accusations that he was involved in a brutal dogfighting operation.
The Atlanta Falcons quarterback was to appear at a bond hearing and enter a plea on dogfighting conspiracy charges. He said nothing as he walked into the courthouse.
Vick is accused with three others of conspiracy involving competitive dogfighting, procuring and training pit bulls for fighting, and conducting the enterprise across state lines.
Federal prosecutors allege the operation - known as Bad Newz Kennels - operated on Vick's property in Surry County.