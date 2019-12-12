Vic Fangio wants to see NFL drop divisions format

"Since the league went to 32 teams, which was when the Texans came in in 2002, my ideal suggestion -- which has never been put forth in front of anybody important -- I don't think there should be divisions,'' Fangio said Wednesday, via 9News Denver. "I think you've got 16 in each conference. Everybody should play each other once. That's 15 games. Then if you want a 16th game, you play a natural rival from the other conference-Jets and Giants play every year. Eagles-Steelers, Texans-Cowboys, etcetera, play every year. Then keep it at 16 games, but you'll avoid the problem that's going to happen this year where probably an 8-8 team is hosting a 12-4 team.''