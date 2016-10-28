Vic Beasley's emergence, Brock Osweiler's deficiency and more

Looking at the All-22 Coaches Film, there's no disputing Osweiler's struggles as a passer (58.2 percent completion rate), but he is also adjusting to a new scheme and a different WR1. While Bill O'Brien will continue to tweak the system to suit Osweiler's skills, the transition from throwing to catch-and-run playmakers (Sanders and Thomas) to a jump-ball specialist has been a significant change. Hopkins is at his best when targeted on vertical throws that allow him to utilize his basketball skills to wrestle 50-50 balls away from defenders. Ironically, Osweiler struggles as a deep-ball passer, as evidenced by his 27.3 percent completion rate and 45.4 passer rating on throws that travel 15-plus air yards. Thus, the Texans need to find a handful of passing concepts that allow their QB1 and WR1 to play to their strengths. Whether it's incorporating more back-shoulder fades or skinny posts, Houston to get its top offensive weapons on the same page to spark an offense that's underperforming at this point.