NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Vic Beasley hopes to make Titans debut in Week 3, eager to 'add more versatility' to defense

Published: Sep 26, 2020 at 09:45 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After starting his Titans tenure off on the wrong foot, Vic Beasley is ready to move forward and get back on the field.

A lingering knee ailment led to back-to-back inactive designations for the formidable pass rusher to begin the year. But, after being cleared to play following a full week of practice, Beasley told reporters Friday that he's excited to make his debut.

"Physically, I am at the point where I feel like I can play," Beasley said in his first video conference call since joining the team. "So going forward, that decision is up to the training staff and whether they feel like I am able to go out there and perform. You can't just go out there and play, you have to go out there and be effective, and make a difference.

"Mentally, I am happy. I am good on the scheme of the defense. I think I am in a good place right now on both ends."

There was a time during the offseason where there were questions abound regarding the 28-year-old's mindset. Back in early August, Beasley was fined $500,000 for mysteriously missing 10 days of training camp. Neither Beasley nor the team have provided an explanation on the cause of his unexcused absence in the weeks since.

Potentially having Beasley back in the fold full-time is great news for Tennessee. A solid five-year run with the Falcons, including a Pro Bowl campaign in 2016, positioned the former eighth overall pick as one of the game's best young defensive talents. Although he only signed a one-year deal, Beasley was -- and still is -- expected to be a critical piece to the Titans' D. His desire to build on his past success has not wavered.

"I love the game – I love playing the game," Beasley said. "I know there's been a lot of question marks about whether or not I love playing. But I wouldn't waste nobody's time if I didn't love playing ball. If I didn't love playing ball, I would tell the coaches: 'Go look for somebody else that may be a better fit for the organization.'

"I am not going to give nobody a half-hearted effort. I want to give them the best of what I've got, and that is by making sure I am mentally prepared, and physically prepared."

Should Beasley suit up in Week 3, coach Mike Vrabel will get his first glimpse at what could be a standout linebacker corps in Beasley, Harold Landry﻿, Rashaan Evans -- the team's second-leading tackler in 2019 -- and Jadeveon Clowney﻿, who is still getting acclimated after signing on Sept. 8. Having the chance to join a promising defense that features seven former first rounders is one Beasley is eagerly anticipating.

"There's a number of guys on this team that are so talented, and I think having me out there I can definitely add more versatility, and more volume to the defense," he said.

He continued, "I am excited – I feel like this is an opportunity to put myself back in that category of one of the elite pass rushers. This is a new start for me, and I'm more than excited about it. I know the coaches are excited about it. Only way to find out what I can do, and that's by playing."

Sunday's road showdown against the Vikings could finally give him that long-awaited opportunity.

Related Content

Chargers DE Melvin Ingram (knee) placed on IR, eligible to return in Week 6
news

Chargers DE Melvin Ingram (knee) placed on IR, eligible to return in Week 6

Less than a day after his Week 3 availability was considered doubtful, Melvin Ingram has been placed on injured reserve. The L.A. Chargers announced the designation on Saturday amongst a number of other moves. 
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list
news

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J.Terrell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday.
Buccaneers announce plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium in 2020
news

Buccaneers announce plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium in 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced plans to host fans at Raymond James Stadium starting with a soft opening set for Week 4.
Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

After placing running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ on injured reserve, the Carolina Panthers have promoted ﻿Reggie Bonnafon﻿ from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday.
Watt brothers reunite in Week 3's Texans-Steelers matchup
news

Watt brothers reunite in Week 3's Texans-Steelers matchup

When the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Houston Texans in Week 3, J.J., Derek and T.J. Watt will be the fourth known trio of brothers to play at least one game together in NFL history.
NFL sends memo reminding clubs of game day protocols; team under investigation
news

NFL sends memo reminding clubs of game day protocols; team under investigation

Ahead of Sunday's slate of NFL games, the league issued a memo Friday reminding clubs about game day protocols.
Week 3 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action
news

Week 3 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us. Below is a full tally of the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games on Sunday.
NFL informs clubs of adjustments to in-stadium audio policy
news

NFL informs clubs of adjustments to in-stadium audio policy

The National Football League informed clubs of several adjustments to their in-stadium audio policy.
Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) to miss Week 3 as part of crowded Raiders injury report
news

Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) to miss Week 3 as part of crowded Raiders injury report

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III this Sunday in their Week 3 road game against the New England Patriots. 
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
news

Packers WR Davante Adams 'probably doubtful' to suit up vs. Saints

Packers coach Matt LaFleur is preparing to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night without their top wideout Davante Adams.
Washington-Browns will be first NFL game with female coaches on both sidelines, female official on field
news

Washington-Browns will be first NFL game with female coaches on both sidelines, female official on field

Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns will mark the first regular-season game in NFL history that features female coaches on opposing sidelines and a female official on the field.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL