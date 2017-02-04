Vic Beasley credits breakout year to Dwight Freeney mentorship

"I really took Vic under my wing," Freeney said. "Vic is a guy who has lot of the same traits I had when I was coming out of college. I was fast, quick and agile. But the thing is -- when you're young, you don't know much. You just run around and make plays because you're athletic. My thing with Vic was just to try to raise his IQ a little bit, his awareness, when you use different moves, when you don't use certain moves, (that) when you see certain protections, this is what this means so you can do different things."