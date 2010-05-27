Veteran safety Sensabaugh returning for second season in Dallas

Safety Gerald Sensabaugh signed his tender offer Thursday to return for a second season with the Dallas Cowboys and sixth in the NFL.
Sensabaugh made 81 tackles last season, sixth on the team. He also had a career-best 10 pass breakups, one interception and five special-teams tackles in 15 starts. He missed one game after thumb surgery.
Sensabaugh has 249 tackles, 23 pass breakups, one forced fumble and seven interceptions in 65 career games.
The Cowboys signed Sensabaugh as a free agent in March 2009. He spent the previous four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who chose him in the fifth round of the 2005 draft.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday reiterated his desire to keep Sensabaugh long-term, according to the team's official Web site.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.