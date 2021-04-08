Around the NFL

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to visit with Jets

Published: Apr 08, 2021 at 07:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When New York Jets GM Joe Douglas all but announced his plans to take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick -- presumably Zach Wilson -- he also suggested Gang Green was comfortable with youngsters ﻿James Morgan﻿ and ﻿Mike White﻿ as backup signal-callers.

The comment at the moment seemed like Douglas was posturing, the GM equivalent of a pump fake. Surely the Jets wouldn't go into the season without a grizzled veteran to buffer, aid and teach their rookie QB the ropes and realities of being an NFL signal-caller.

Days later, Douglas is checking out the veteran QB market.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer is set to visit the Jets, per a source informed of the situation.

The 35-year-old journeyman spent last season with New England, starting one game behind ﻿Cam Newton﻿. After going undrafted out of Michigan State in 2009, Hoyer began his career in a QB room with Tom Brady for three seasons before beginning his nomadic journey around the NFL, which included stops in Arizona, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco, Indianapolis, and multiple returns to New England in between.

Over the course of his 12 seasons, Hoyer has started 39 games. The most came between 2014 and 2015 when he started 13 games with Cleveland and nine with Houston, respectively.

At this point of his career, Hoyer is a classic film-room mentor QB who has the experience to help a young player learn the ropes and has played in enough offenses he can quickly dive into a new playbook and decipher it. He's closer to a coach in the QB room.

With all the Jets' eggs in the basket of a rookie QB -- again, presumably Wilson -- Hoyer would represent a bridge between offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and the young signal-caller. It's also notable that Hoyer was in Cleveland when LaFleur was an offensive intern (2014) and in San Francisco (2017) when he was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Hoyer's six-game starting stint with the 49ers that year was the last time the QB was more than a spot starter.

Related Content

news

Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson ready to 'put up 1,000 yards a year and 10 touchdowns'

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, Kansas City wideout Demarcus Robinson said he expects a more prominent role this season with ﻿Sammy Watkins﻿ no longer in K.C.
news

Richard Sherman expects to wait until after NFL Draft to land a job

Cornerback ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ remains one of the top free agents left on the open market. Along with many of his fellow veterans, the Pro Bowler knows he's in waiting mode at this point in the NFL calendar.
news

Panthers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye

Carolina is bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, who played last season with the Broncos, who released him for cap reasons. 
news

49ers sign former Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year deal

Following four seasons in Philadelphia and a forgettable Sunday night showing, Nate Sudfeld is moving on from the Eagles to the 49ers on a one-year contract announced by San Francisco on Wednesday. 
news

Washington, 49ers looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
news

Bears discussing trades involving WR Anthony Miller

The Chicago Bears continue to engage in trade talks on receiver Anthony Miller﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Dak Prescott back throwing on practice field, expected to return for Cowboys training camp

Dak Prescott is back on the field and throwing, marking a significant step in his road to returning from his gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season. The latest development from Prescott signals optimism from the Cowboys, who see his path leading him to a timely return this summer.
news

Rams GM sees Matthew Stafford as long-term option at QB: 'I don't think we did it thinking two years'

Two months ago, the Rams traded QB Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford in hopes of making another Super Bowl run. GM Les Snead said that deal was with the team's long-term future in mind as well.
news

Roundup: Bills sign former Chargers OL Forrest Lamp

Buffalo signed former Chargers guard Forrest Lamp to a one-year deal. Lamp heads across the country after starting a career-high 16 games in 2020.
news

Titans hire Jim Schwartz as senior defensive assistant

Jim Schwartz is headed back to Tennessee. The Titans announced Schwartz will join Mike Vrabel's coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant. The 54-year-old spent the past five seasons as the Eagles' DC. 
news

Bengals release RB Giovani Bernard after eight seasons

After eight seasons with the Bengals, ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿'s run in Cincinnati is over. The team released the running back Wednesday. Mike Garafolo added that Bernard asked for his release, which the club granted.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW