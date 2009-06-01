Veteran OT Jansen joins Lions three days after being cut by Redskins

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions added a veteran presence to their offensive line Monday by signing tackle Jon Jansen.
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Career Statistics
Age: 33
NFL Experience: 10
Games/Starts: 126/123
The Lions said Jansen passed his physical Monday. Jansen, from the Detroit suburb of Clawson, was was cut by the Washington Redskins on Friday.
Jansen insists he can still contribute after injuries took a toll on his career. He started in all but one game over seven seasons after being drafted from Michigan, but he played in only one game in 2007 and missed all of 2004. He had 11 starts last season, his 10th in the NFL.
Earlier Monday, the Lions cut offensive tackle George Foster, paving the way for them to add Jansen.
Foster was acquired by the Lions before the 2007 season as part of a trade with the Denver Broncos for cornerback Dre' Bly. Foster was a three-year starter for the Broncos.
