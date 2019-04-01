Veteran NFL head coaches offer advice for rookie counterparts

"The hardest thing -- and the first thing that happens to you -- is you don't get to coach as much as you thought you would. You really don't. What happens is, you think I'm going to dive in and do all this stuff from a coaching standpoint, then all of a sudden the personnel aspect of it comes into play, and you start getting pulled over here or over there, and you're not getting an opportunity to go into that meeting room if you're going to handle the offense or defense and coach that aspect of it. I was fortunate that (defensive coordinator) Sean McDermott and I had worked together, so I had an idea of where we were going to go with everything with Sean. But (general manager) Marty Hurney and I had never worked together, and we had the first pick of the draft and we had dived into all the quarterbacks. When you talk about the list of QBs who were coming out that year, you had Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder, Ryan Mallett and Andy Dalton, as well as Cam (Newton). We would start every day watching their throws. We watched every throw Cam made, every completion and incompletion. We watched every run -- every called run, every scramble -- for everybody. The thing you find out as a new coach is, whatever you determine you're going to do in the draft is going to take away so much time from the Xs and Os. What you're going to do in free agency is going to take away more time from the Xs and Os. You're not going to do what you think you're going to do (in terms of coaching).