Verizon FiOS to carry NFL Network's 'NFL RedZone'

Published: Sep 02, 2009 at 06:08 AM

Verizon has agreed to carry NFL Network's new NFL RedZone channel this season, it was announced today. Starting Sunday, September 13, NFL RedZone will be available through Verizon FiOS TV, the nation's largest telco distributor that serves New York and other cities across the country.

"We are thrilled to announce that Verizon FiOS TV is the first major telco distributor to carry our new NFL RedZone channel," said Kim Williams, Chief Operating Officer for NFL Network. "NFL fans in New York and other cities that Verizon FiOS TV serves will now receive this attractive new channel. We are in discussions with additional distributors and look forward to announcing more distribution deals for one of the most exciting new products now available."

"The ultimate high-def home entertainment experience just got better with the addition of NFL RedZone to the FiOS TV lineup," said Terry Denson, vice president of content strategy and acquisition for Verizon. "Our subscribers will love seeing all the game-changing plays from around the league that only the NFL can deliver -– and with the pure HD picture-and-sound quality that only FiOS provides."

Verizon FiOS TV is the third major distributor to add NFL RedZone channel for their subscribers this season. NFL Network previously announced distribution deals with two of the nation's largest distributors Comcast and DISH Network.

NFL RedZone is hosted by Scott Hanson from the new state-of-the-art NFL RedZone studio at NFL Network's headquarters in Los Angeles and debuts on the first Sunday of the 2009 NFL regular season September 13 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

Produced by NFL Network, NFL RedZone whips around every NFL game on Sunday afternoons delivering the touchdowns and most exciting moments as they happen and in high definition. When a team goes inside the 20-yard line, fans see the crucial plays live. The channel keeps fans up-to-date in real time, switching from game to game with live look-ins, highlights and a chance to see every important play.

For more information on NFL RedZone, visit www.nfl.com/redzonetv.

NFL Network* airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log on to www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

