VCU receives $62 million federal grant for concussion research

Monday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- WTKR-TV reported that Virginia Commonwealth University has been awarded a $62 million federal grant to oversee a national research consortium of universities, hospitals and clinics that will study what happens to service members and veterans who suffer mild traumatic brain injuries or concussions.
- The New York Post reported that Justin Pugh was cleared to play after suffering a concussion last week in New York Giants training camp.
- Chicago Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett is sidelined with his second concussion since December, according to the Chicago Tribune. The National Football Post also reported that defensive tackle Henry Melton suffered a concussion.
- USA Today wrote that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Plaxico Burress might have to retire because of a torn rotator cuff.
- The Arizona Cardinals practiced for the first time in their new indoor bubble at the Tempe practice facility, the Arizona Republic reported, a move that should preserve the players' health in the 100-degree heat as the team remains in the Phoenix area for training camp this summer.
- The Lansing State Journal reported that high school football participation has fallen off in its area.
- The St. Paul Pioneer Press looked at how area youth football coaches are implementing the Heads Up Football program.
- Steroid testing is being pushed by the Florida high school governing body, according to the Gainesville Sun.
- Jenni Carlson of the Daily Oklahoman wrote about how concussion testing has become a priority in Newcastle, Okla.
- The Altoona (Pa.) Mirror profiled an area athlete who has become an advocate for concussion awareness.
- LSU might have lost starting left guard Josh Williford to a second concussion, according to LOHUD.com.