VCU receives $62 million federal grant for concussion research

Published: Aug 12, 2013 at 02:38 PM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • WTKR-TV reported that Virginia Commonwealth University has been awarded a $62 million federal grant to oversee a national research consortium of universities, hospitals and clinics that will study what happens to service members and veterans who suffer mild traumatic brain injuries or concussions.
  • The Arizona Cardinals practiced for the first time in their new indoor bubble at the Tempe practice facility, the Arizona Republic reported, a move that should preserve the players' health in the 100-degree heat as the team remains in the Phoenix area for training camp this summer.
