Various factors contributing to Ingram's potential big draft drop

The New England Patriots, who own the 17th and 28th overall picks, have frequently been attached to this speculation. But this is a common practice that has gone on for years. And it works the other way, too. If there's a player you really don't intend to take, you talk him up so that a team drafting ahead of you will select him and theoretically drive down a player you do want or simply be stuck with what you think is a bad choice.