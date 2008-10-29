Vanden Bosch getting better, hopes to play next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch never stops -- whether he's sprinting by himself after practice or in a game sacking quarterbacks and knocking balls loose.
Sitting out a Monday night game? One of the toughest decisions he's ever made.
"I knew going in if I didn't feel 100 percent or real close, that I wasn't going to go. And I wasn't as close as I thought I would be," Vanden Bosch said Wednesday.
Vanden Bosch was deactivated for a Monday night's 31-21 win over the Colts, snapping a streak of 54 consecutive starts since signing with Tennessee before the 2005 season. It didn't help that his replacement, Dave Ball, was knocked out of the game on the opening kickoff return with a concussion.
The eight-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler has 28 tackles and three sacks with 12 quarterback pressures this season. He's also forced three fumbles and recovered one.
He hurt a groin muscle on Oct. 5 in a win at Baltimore, an injury he rested through the bye week, and tried to play at Kansas City on Oct. 19. He lasted one series before staying on the sideline.
On Monday night, he went on the field, loosened up and tested himself.
"I could do some things. I couldn't accelerate coming off of blocks, and I couldn't run to the ball. And so it took away a lot of, in my opinion, effectiveness and what I contribute to this defense. Again, I had 100 percent confidence in the guys behind me they could get the job done," Vanden Bosch said.
On Wednesday, Vanden Bosch took part in a shortened practice designed to ease the Titans (7-0) back onto the field in a short week. He followed up by running 100-yard sprints, and he expects to be ready Sunday against Green Bay (4-3).
"It felt good. I mean I'm glad the game isn't today. I'm glad I've still got some time. I feel like by the end of the week, this should all be behind me, and it shouldn't be an issue the rest of the season," Vanden Bosch said.
"Hoping that we can work him through practice. It ... very well could be a game-time decision," Fisher said.
The Titans could use Vanden Bosch against the Packers to help chase Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback has 12 touchdowns with only four interceptions this season, and Greg Jennings is averaging 18.5 yards per catch. Rodgers had only compliments for the Titans defense in a conference call with Tennessee reporters Wednesday.
"I'd take their front four against any in the game. Those guys are playing at a very high level, even without Vanden Bosch. But with him, they're an incredibly talented defense," Rodgers said.
"We feel like we've got a chance every week regardless of the quarterback, who it is or what he's going to do," Vanden Bosch said. "We know in order to win this game, with their receivers they're a home-run threat on every play, so we have to get to Rodgers. And we have to get him on the ground."
Notes: Vince Young and defensive end William Hayes missed practice Wednesday. Fisher said both felt ill and were sent home. ... Ball and RB Quinton Ganther, who suffered a concussion on kickoff coverage, did not practice. CB and kick returner Chris Carr (back) also did not practice.
