Valued veterans poised to fulfill big roles in camp

For Jones, it didn't necessarily result in a better salary. Per league records, his contract was worth the veteran's minimum. But it did allow him to wait, enjoy time with his family and eventually play in an offense that he thrived in while with the Packers. Between 2007 and 2013, he caught 310 balls for 4,305 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also didn't have to spend his free time buried in a playbook. Most of the calls are familiar to him now.