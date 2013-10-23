USC loses RB Justin Davis, LB Lamar Dawson for year

USC, already shackled by the ramifications of NCAA-imposed scholarship reductions, continues to be ravaged by injuries. The Trojans ruled out linebacker Lamar Dawson and running back Justin Davis for the season, interim head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday.
Davis, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound true freshman, underwent surgery for an ankle injury he suffered in last week's 14-10 loss at Notre Dame. Davis was USC's second-leading rusher with 361 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and his six rushing touchdowns were most on the team.
Dawson, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior, suffered a knee injury in practice Tuesday that Orgeron described as serious. Dawson was fourth on the team in tackles with 35 and also had 3.5 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.
Another running back, redshirt junior D.J. Morgan, and safety Gerald Bowman were also declared out for the season.
USC practiced without a scholarship tight end Wednesday and had just three scholarship running backs and two wide receivers available, the Orange County Register reported.