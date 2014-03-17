USA Football's policy for return to play helps Ariz. youth player

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- USA Football's Heads Up Football blog looked at how the program's return-to-play policy gave an Arizona football league the structure to make the right call.
- The Tulare Advance-Register in central California reported that the Tulare Youth Athletic Association has adopted the Heads Up Football program.
- USA Football's officiating editor said a quick word with the coach can do more than a flag at the youth level.
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previewed the Atlanta Falcons' Heads Up Football clinic for moms scheduled for Tuesday.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor