USA Football Month: Youth football commercials show lighter side

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor
USA Football is a very serious organization with programs like Heads Up Football, NFL Flag Football and USA Football FunDamentals.
However, even youth football has its lighter side.
During the past few years, the NFL, along with USA Football, has produced a few nationally aired commercials that have shown the lighter side of football.
As part of USA Football Month, NFL Evolution presents three of the humorous youth football spots that have aired during the last few years.
First, there's Hall of Famer and former New York Giants defensive lineman Michael Strahan, who talked about the Heads Up Football program in a spot that was produced with USA Football.
Youth football took an ironic turn when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was supportive with a mom about the NFL's player health and safety guidelines -- until he found out she was the mom of a kid who looked a lot like former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis. "Cute kid."
Finally, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was the star of an NFL PLAY 60 public service announcement that went well until an ambitious young boy aimed for the star.