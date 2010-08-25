Urlacher misses practice again, but coach says injury not serious

Published: Aug 25, 2010 at 12:58 PM

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher missed his third consecutive practice with a strained left calf, and his status for this week's preseason game is in question.

Urlacher, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, was injured on the opening series during last week's loss to the Oakland Raiders and didn't return. The Bears meet the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday in the third preseason game, a dress rehearsal for the opener with starters usually playing into the second half.

Bears coach Lovie Smith mostly sidestepped questions about Urlacher on Wednesday, although he did say the injury is "nothing serious." The Bears open the season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 12.

Urlacher, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury during last year's opener against the Green Bay Packers, didn't make himself available to the media Wednesday.

