Urban Meyer tells HBO about his 2009 depression issues at Florida

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Canton (Ohio) Repository featured Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, whose discussion about his 2009 bout with depression will be part of Tuesday night's "Real Sports" on HBO.
- A Forbes Magazine columnist suggested one way to fight youth football concussions would be to ban celebratory head slaps.
- Medical Xpress reported on a University of Michigan poll which found parents say some concussion education is more helpful than others.
- Medical Xpress published a study that said Vermont researcher is using an MRI to measure a joint's geometry and role in a severe knee injury.
- Science Daily reported on a study which discovered a neuroimaging technique that claims to identify concussion-related brain disease in living brains.
- WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reported on the area high schools that are using low-rated football helmets based on the Virginia Tech STAR ratings.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor