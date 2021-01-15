Urban Meyer: Jaguars job attractive because team is 'primed' for bright future

Urban Meyer is back in football, but entering a whole new world for which he says he and his new team are well prepared.

The Jacksonville Jaguars introduced Meyer as the franchise's new head coach on Friday in the culmination of what Meyer described as a courting -- or at least a friendship -- that began around the time of Super Bowl LIV. What Meyer saw from a distance became a close examination as the 2020 regular season wound down, and by the time a formal pursuit arrived, Meyer was convinced.

"Huge," Meyer said of Jacksonville's capital situation and its influence on his decision. "I think (owner) Shad (Khan) and the organization is positioned, and it's not by accident. Shad got very involved in the entire roster, etc. And I think it's primed. l think it's primed to put together a good team. People that know me, I'm not going to jump into a situation where I don't believe we can win. I won't do that. I think everything is here. First of all, I have to get a great staff. Not a good staff, a great staff."

Jacksonville has yet to find a general manager, but it became clear during his introductory presser this will be a team shaped by Meyer's philosophy and direction, with the coach working with the owner to decide on a GM. Though he has no NFL experience with roster construction/management or salary cap management -- Meyer admitted as much Friday, saying he's spent some time studying the two -- the Jaguars will proceed with Meyer's vision as its blueprint.

"The issue of roster control is more technical or symbolic," said Khan, who will maintain roster control. "My whole aspect, and this started really about 15 months ago, is that we need to be a coach-centric team and organization, where the head coach has to lead the kinds of players he wants, the kind of team we need to be. And the general manager and myself, we have to support that vision. Somehow, someway that had been lost."

Meyer's vision for the Jaguars begins, of course, at quarterback. Jacksonville owns the No. 1 pick in April's draft and is expected to pick from a group of quarterbacks headlined by Trevor Lawrence (the presumed favorite) and Justin Fields, who has yet to declare for the draft. The latter has a tie to Meyer only in the fact they both came from Ohio State, though Fields only played for Meyer's successor, Ryan Day, not Meyer.

While some have seen the connection and jumped to the conclusion that Meyer will want a former Buckeye to lead his team's turnaround under center, that might end up being far-fetched. Regardless, Meyer noted the significance of his first offseason in the NFL.