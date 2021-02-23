Around the NFL

Urban Meyer announces hiring of Amy Palcic to lead Jaguars team communications 

Published: Feb 22, 2021 at 07:57 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

One of the most highly regarded public relations people in the NFL is back in the game.

First-year Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer announced Monday that the team had hired Amy Palcic to "lead our communications team!"

The hiring of Palcic comes roughly three months after she was surprisingly fired by the Houston Texans as one of the franchise's sweeping and startling changes.

Palcic's dismissal as vice president of communications for Houston was met with an overflow of compliments and praise for her -- along with questions for the Texans.

Palcic's time with the Texans began in 2013 and she is a historic figure within the league as the first woman to serve as the top PR contact for a franchise. In 2017, Palcic's team was honored with the Pete Rozelle award, presented annually by the Pro Football Writers of America to the best PR staff. She also helped to navigate now-former Texans standout ﻿J.J. Watt﻿'s Hurricane Harvey fund.

While Palcic's departure from Houston was part of and preceded huge turnover within the Texans franchise, she's now set to lead the way in communications for a revamped Jaguars squad -- which of course faces the Texans twice a season in the AFC South.

