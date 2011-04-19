Upstart Rams, Chiefs could be in for rude awakening in 2011

Published: Apr 19, 2011 at 01:28 PM

NFL schedule-makers are resigned to the fact that they can't make everyone happy, and this year is no different.

But did they have to be quite so harsh to both Missouri teams?

Thanks to some extremely difficult stretches of games, the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs -- both of whom fall under the up-and-coming category -- might have a hard time showing just how much more competitive they are than last year.

Games to look forward to in 2011

With the 2011 schedule release, there are some games you just can't miss next season. Which ones? Don't worry, Steve Wyche fills you in on all the details. **More ...**

**Interactive experience:**
» Breakdowns: Weeks | Teams | Primetime

The Rams were a terrific story last season, with 2010 top overall draft pick Sam Bradford nearly leading them to the playoffs. Whether Steve Spagnuolo's team can show more progress in 2011 is likely to depend on how it handles a schedule that opens with a highly challenging seven-game stretch.

In Week 1, they face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Edward Jones Dome and then they travel to the New Meadowlands to face the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football." After that, they return home to take on the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins. The Rams' bye falls early, in Week 5, although it does allow them to get some much-needed rest for back-to-back road encounters with the defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. Finally, they return home against the New Orleans Saints.

The Chiefs reached the postseason as the AFC West winner, only to be quickly bounced by the Ravens. But if they have any hopes of returning to the playoffs, they'll need to survive a brutal five-game stretch from Weeks 11 through 15 that has them taking all four teams from the conference title games, as well as the New England Patriots.

The stretch begins in Week 11 at New England, on "Monday Night Football." After that, the Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on "Sunday Night Football," then have road games against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. The task concludes at home against the Packers in Week 15.

Maybe the Rams and Chiefs are going to be good enough to show more promise, but the schedule just might not allow it to show up in the standings.

Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons fire Arthur Smith as head coach after three seasons

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith late Sunday night after missing the postseason for the sixth consecutive season -- the third under Smith.
news

Bills defeat Dolphins to win fourth straight AFC East title, claim No. 2 seed

The Buffalo Bills won their fourth consecutive AFC East title and claimed the conference's No. 2 seed on the strength of their 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend schedule revealed

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend. 
news

Jacksonville Jaguars' collapse among biggest surprises from Week 18

Fourteen teams are playoff bound with the 2023 NFL regular season coming to a close Sunday. Before we move forward, though, Judy Battista takes one last look back at the biggest surprises from Week 18.