NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Updated protocol includes requirement for 'mask compliance officers' among Tier 1 staff

Published: Oct 07, 2020 at 02:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

As the ongoing situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, so is the NFL, with its latest protocol change coming in the enforcement department.

The NFL sent out new, stricter COVID-19 protocols to all 32 teams Tuesday. In addition to the inclusion of video surveillance requirements, each team must also identify at least three Tier 1 staff members as "mask compliance officers" who will be responsible for policing mask use within the club facility and during travel, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per the updated protocols finalized Tuesday.

Tier 1 members include players, coaches, athletic trainers, team physicians, strength and conditioning coaches, equipment managers and all other essential personnel who must have direct access to the players, per the NFL's protocol.

The updated protocols sent out Tuesday included a requirement of clubs to maintain copies of video surveillance of their facilities and practice areas for 30 days in order to allow NFL security to review the footage if necessary following an outbreak. The new protocols also required all players and staff to wear masks at all times while in the facility and on the practice field, with an exception for interference with athletic activity, forced teams to develop schedules to minimize time players spend together in locker rooms and avoid concentrating position groups in one area, and banned groups of more than three tiered individuals (including players) from gathering outside of the club facility or team travel.

Earlier Wednesday, Pelissero reported the NFL and NFLPA are looking into whether Titans players have been working out together offsite while the team's facility was closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization. Two more Titans players tested positive Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 20 within the organization.

Related Content

news

'TNF' injury report: Fournette doubtful; Evans questionable for Bucs

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is doubtful and wideout Mike Evans is questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Bears.
news

Patrick Mahomes, other players react to latest COVID-19 developments in NFL

Patrick Mahomes told reporters Wednesday that his embrace with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore﻿ following Monday's game was "a little bit of a mental lapse" on his part and he was just trying to show sportsmanship after the win.
news

New York Jets to start Joe Flacco at QB vs. Cardinals with Sam Darnold injured

The New York Jets will start veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals as Sam Darnold continues to battle a shoulder injury suffered last week.
news

Romeo Crennel believes Texans have 'ability' to get back into playoff hunt

Though the Texans are 0-4 to start the season, interim head coach Romeo Crennel believes they have the ability to get back into the playoffs.
news

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney asked about joining Deshaun Watson in Houston: 'Next question'

The speculation on who will be the next Texans coach has already begun. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he would be interested in joining his former QB Deshaun Watson in Houston.
news

Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can get Bengals to the next level

The last Heisman Trophy winner to don No. 9 for the Cincinnati Bengals thinks ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is the right man to lead them back to prominence. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran DT Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their practice squad.
news

Washington benches Dwayne Haskins, names Kyle Allen starting QB vs. Rams

The Washington Football Team is making a QB change. ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ will get the start vs. the Los Angeles Rams, while former starter ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ goes to the bench.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Browns DE Myles Garrett among NFL Players of the Week

Tom Brady nabbed his first NFC weekly award, while Myles Garrett's big Sunday earned him honors as well. The AFC Offensive Player of the Week went to a non-quarterback for the first time this season. 
news

Two Titans players test positive for COVID-19; return to facility on hold

Tennessee's return to the facility, and perhaps to game action, is on hold. Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL