Unnamed Lions player avoids sexual-misconduct charges

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Prosecutors will not file charges against an unnamed Lions player who was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman during a private party at a suburban Detroit restaurant.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office said Tuesday there is "insufficient evidence" to persuade a jury there was a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.
Police in Plymouth, a suburb west of Detroit, presented the case to prosecutors last week. A 22-year-old woman said she was assaulted early on Jan. 4 while attending the party at the Ironwood Grill.
Police Chief Al Cox said a group of 10 Lions and support staff joined the party after finding that the restaurant was closed for regular business. Cox said the decision not to file charges seems appropriate.
