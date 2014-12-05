University of New Hampshire tries conducting practice sans helmets

Friday's and safety news from the world of football:
- Sports Illustrated's TheMMQB.com featured the University of New Hampshire's study involving wearing no helmets during practice.
- NJ.com reported that despite having three players return to play with concussion symptoms, New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin insisted the head injuries are not are to recognize.
- The New York Post reported on allegations that Columbia University coach Pete Mangurian ignored concussion diagnosis.
- KCNC-TV in Denver reported on the research by the University of Colorado School of Pharmacy to repurpose an asthma drug to help concussion victims.
- WESA-FM in Pittsburgh reported that researchers have found a link between concussion-related depression and white matter in the brain.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor