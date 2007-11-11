Union appealing Goodell's' decision not to ease Pacman's suspension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The NFL Players Association is appealing commissioner Roger Goodell's decision not to reduce the season-long suspension of Tennessee Titans cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones.

The union wants a hearing as soon as possible.

In a statement posted on its Web site, the union said it appealed Goodell's decision in a letter dated Nov. 8 -- two days after the commissioner notified Jones that the cornerback must serve out the entire suspension originally handed down in April.

The union said Goodell met with Jones, his representatives and an attorney from the NFLPA on Nov. 2 to consider leniency. The statement concludes with saying a hearing will be held in New York "within the next several weeks."

Goodell met with Jones two weeks earlier than he originally offered to.

Since he was suspended in April, Jones was arrested in June on two felony charges stemming from a Feb. 19 fight at a Las Vegas strip club that led to a triple shooting outside that left one man paralyzed. Jones has been arrested six times since being drafted with the sixth pick overall in April 2005.

