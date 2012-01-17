Unheralded and small-school prospects getting a close look

» Teams looking for solid Saturday draft picks at tight end paid close attention to that position group during Tuesday's West team practice. Cory Harkey from UCLA is one of the most physical in-line blockers seen on the all-star game circuit the last couple of years. He attacks defensive ends and linebackers with equal strength, keeps his feet moving and extends his arms to push his man backward as the play continues. Two linebackers on the West team, Brandon Marshall (Nevada) and Josh Kaddu (Oregon), are known among scouts as solid cover 'backers who can handle tight ends at the line, but Harkey took them out of run plays with veracity. As was his tendency on film, Harkey did overextend at times, which better defenders can use to make him lose his balance. But his tenacity is impressive, and he did a good job getting his hands in front of his frame to catch throws Tuesday; his inconsistency as a receiver was a bugaboo for Harkey during his Bruins career (he had just one catch for 10 yards in 2011). Fellow West tight ends David Paulson (Oregon) and Kevin Koger (Michigan) are polar opposites in some ways, with Paulson looking like a large wide receiver and Koger an absolute physical specimen, but both have been used in an H-back/fullback role this week -- as I suspect they will be on Sundays. Both also grabbed passes down the seam, flashing the ability to eat up zones out of the backfield.