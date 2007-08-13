Undrafted but not forgotten

Ron Dayne, RB, Houston: A late-season hero for countless owners in 2006, Dayne made news in the world of fantasy football when he rushed for 429 yards and five touchdowns in a four-week stretch last December. While he has fallen down the depth chart with the addition of Ahman Green, Dayne could still see short-yardage or goal-line carries and would see a ton of work if Green sustained a long-term ailment.

DeDe Dorsey, RB, Indianapolis: The fact that the Colts decided not to add another running back to its roster means two things: 1. Joseph Addai is a surefire first-round selection and 2. The team must have faith in Dorsey. The Lindenwood product will see competition from Kenton Keith for the second spot on the depth chart, but at this time Dorsey appears to be the early favorite to see at least some of the carries on offense.

Kolby Smith, RB, Kansas City: A fifth-round selection in the NFL Draft, Smith could see an increase in value if Larry Johnson becomes involved in an extended holdout or is traded. The status of Priest Holmes, who is attempting a comeback after missing the past season and a half, will have an enormous effect on Smith's value. Owners need to keep tabs on this situation throughout training camp and the preseason.

Jason Snelling, RB, Atlanta: Warrick Dunn is out at least three to four weeks after a surgical procedure on his back, so Jerious Norwood is now considered the favorite to start in the Falcons backfield. However Snelling, who was a fullback/tailback combination at the collegiate level, could also be utilized in short-yardage and goal-line situations now that the status of both Michael Vick and Dunn are in some question.

Hank Baskett, WR, Philadelphia: Reggie Brown and Kevin Curtis are expected to start at wide receiver in the offensive attack of head coach Andy Reid, but Baskett is one of the favorites to open the regular season as the team's slot wideout. He averaged an impressive 21.1 yards per catch in his rookie season, and there's little doubt that Reid will look to use his speed to stretch defenses in the vertical pass attack.

Tab Perry, WR, Cincinnati: Perry, who is entering his third NFL season, is now considered the favorite to replace the suspended Chris Henry as the Bengals third wide receiver behind Chad Johnson and NFL.com's favorite, T.J. Houshmandzadeh. He will see competition from Antonio Chatman, but Perry seems like the man at this time and could see his share of opportunities in what will remain a prolific Bengals offense.

Maurice Stovall, WR, Tampa Bay: Stovall only caught seven passes in his rookie season, but he was so impressive in offseason team activities (OTAs) that he'll be allowed a chance to unseat Michael Clayton as a starter in training camp. In fact, head coach Jon Gruden raved about Stovall to the media in the summer months, so he does have a legitimate chance to see an increased role in the Buccaneers offensive attack.

Wes Welker, WR, New England: Welker's name hasn't been mentioned much with the addition of Randy Moss and Donté Stallworth, but the sure-handed receiver out of Texas Tech could be a viable option for all owners in PPR (point per reception) formats. Most of the NFL insiders I've talked to have praised Welker and feel he'll be prominent in the offensive attack as the team's slot receiver, so keep tabs on his numbers.

Demetrius Williams, WR, Baltimore: An underrated wideout out of Oregon, Williams showed flashes of potential as a rookie and should be far more involved in the offense of head coach Brian Billick this season. In fact, some reports out of Baltimore suggest that Williams has an outside chance to start ahead of Derrick Mason. Regardless of his status on the depth chart, Williams is one for owners to watch this season.

Roydell Williams, WR, Tennessee: Much of the talk about the Titans wide receivers has centered around Brandon Jones, but Williams is considered the favorite to start opposite Jones due to the questionable status of veteran David Givens. Head coach Jeff Fisher was impressed with Williams's progress in the offseason, so don't be shocked if he retains a prominent role on offense even after the addition of veteran Eric Moulds.

Troy Williamson, WR, Minnesota: A serious disappointment to this point in his career, Williamson seems to have altered his fortunes after a solid offseason that included catching thousands of footballs and a test that showed he had eyesight problems. Now the favorite to start with either Bobby Wade or fellow South Carolina product Sidney Rice, Williamson could finally have some value in the world of fantasy football.

Michael Gaines, TE, Carolina: Gaines has never caught more than 15 passes in a single season in his NFL career, but new offensive coordinator Jeff Davidson plans to utilize the tight end position in a much more prominent fashion in 2007. Gaines will see competition from Jeff King (some believe King is a better blocker and has better hands), but the eventual winner could see more opportunities in Davidson's pass attack.

Zach Miller, TE, Oakland: A sure-handed tight end who is the favorite to start for the Raiders, Miller has the potential to record 40-50 receptions in his rookie season. While no one in silver and black will warrant a prominent position in fantasy football drafts - the offense will no doubt need some time to jell under the guidance of Lane Kiffin - Miller is one player that owners should keep tabs on as the season progresses.