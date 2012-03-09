UGA tight end Charles released on $1,750 bond Friday

Georgia tight end Orson Charles -- currently NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's top-ranked tight end prospect in April's draft -- was arrested in Athens, Ga., and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol early Friday, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Charles was released on $1,750 bond an hour after he was booked at 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Journal-Constitution, and was arrested by Athens-Clarke County police.
Charles had 45 receptions for 574 yards with five touchdowns in 2011, his junior season with the Bulldogs. Charles earned All-SEC recognition in his final season at Georgia and finished his career with 10 total touchdowns.