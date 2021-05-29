Around the NFL

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Published: May 29, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

From ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ to ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason has been marked by some surprising and noteworthy returns.

Perhaps none has been quite as remarkable a ride as that of ﻿Tyson Alualu﻿'s homecoming.

One of myriad former first-round picks on the Steelers defense in 2020, Alualu was originally selected by the Jaguars and he was bound for a return trip to Jacksonville. Then he was infected by the novel coronavirus, which prevented him from flying out to Jacksonville to sign a new contract. Inevitably, he never left Pittsburgh and re-signed for two years, a crazy story as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on March 27, that has the 34-year-old defensive lineman obliged to be back with the Steelers, which he shared at this week's organized team activities.

"It was stressful during that time because me and my family knew we wanted to stay here in Pittsburgh, but we weren't reaching an agreement," Alualu said this week, via the team website's Bob Labriola. "Then I got COVID, and that gave me more time to think about wanting to stay in Pittsburgh. I talked to some of my teammates here and decided to switch over. It was nothing that Jacksonville did to change my mind. I am thankful and grateful that Jacksonville was a team that came after me heavy, but at the end of the day I'm just happy and grateful to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers and to try to chase a championship here."

Alualu's 10 starts in 2020 were the most in his Steelers four-year tenure, but nevertheless, he had agreed to head back to the Jaguars, who selected him 10th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. Following seven seasons in Duval, Alualu had a home there, but he had already sold it and had a home in Pittsburgh, where he also had teammates who wanted him to stay put.

"I did have a place in Jacksonville, but I just sold my home there late last year. Maybe that played a factor in it -- having to start all over after I had left," Alualu said. "But my teammates here made me feel wanted, [told me] that they wanted me back and needed me back. There were a lot of emotions that played into it."

Teammates, emotions and COVID-19 all interceded, the latter preventing him from taking a flight to Jacksonville to officially sign with the Jaguars.

"I was supposed to fly out to Jacksonville the next day (and sign the contract), and then when I got tested I found out I had COVID. I didn't even know I had it," Alualu said. "But since I tested positive, I wasn't able to fly out to sign the contract. Throughout the whole process, even before I agreed to terms, my teammates and even [defensive line] coach [Karl] Dunbar were calling and checking on me, wanting to me to stay. My wife and I had a lot of conversations about what choice we wanted to make. Even after we agreed to terms in Jacksonville, after we talked about it and prayed about it, we felt [staying in Pittsburgh] was the best decision for our family."

Obviously, it wasn't a decision that likely suited those in Jacksonville all that well. Alualu realizes that and is regretful of that aspect of the ordeal, but he's still pleased to be in Pittsburgh.

"There were a lot of emotions that played into it," Alualu said, via TribLive's Joe Rutter. "I have personal relationships with people in Jacksonville, and I hurt them in the process, but I'm grateful I'm still a Steeler, and I'm still doing what I love in a place that I love."

COVID-19, a happy home and a change of heart led Alualu on a crazy odyssey in which he never left where he ended up.

Related Content

news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
news

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles: 'Even with 22 [returning starters], it's still a different team'

Though Tampa Bay is returning all of its Super Bowl starters, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stresses that this is a different team that is "starting at the bottom and we're going to work our way back up." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW