Tyrod Taylor trade: Bills will hold five of NFL draft's top 65 picks

Published: Mar 09, 2018 at 10:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

With the Bills agreeing to trade Tyrod Taylor to the Browns on Friday, there's a QB vacancy in Buffalo.

We don't know how general manager Brandon Beane plans to fill the void, but this much is certain: He will have the assets to go get the signal-caller of his choice in the draft if that's the route he prefers.

The Bills will acquire the first pick of the third round in the swap with Cleveland, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, which means Beane will be holding five of the first 65 picks in the 2018 draft, including two first-rounders (Nos. 21 and 22 overall).

NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter forecasts a big move up the board for the Bills in his most recent mock draft, with Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield as the target for Buffalo in a deal with the Broncos for the No. 5 overall pick.

With the demand for the top QBs available expected to be extremely high, it will probably take a move like that for Buffalo to be in position to pick someone out of the group that includes Mayfield, USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen or perhaps even Lamar Jackson, although he's not being projected to come off the board quite as early as the aforementioned QBs in most NFL.com mock drafts.

Then again, we still have free agency ahead of us -- it begins Wednesday -- and Buffalo could fill its need at QB with a veteran to avoid having to pay the bounty of picks it would take for a big move up in Round 1. Either way, the Bills are one of the teams, along with the Browns (they hold four of the first 35 picks), that possess the keys to the draft, and it's going to be fascinating to see how they choose to use them.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

NFL: Use of guardian caps helped reduce number of concussions during training camp

Guardian Caps helped reduce the number of concussions among NFL players mandated to wear the padded helmets during training camp, according to data from the league.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve

Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.

news

Panthers not worried about total touches for Christian McCaffrey, focused on providing ample time for recovery

Despite only 14 touches for Christian McCaffrey in the team's loss to the Browns, Matt Rhule is undeterred in his approach with CMC.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE