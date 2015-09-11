Tyrod Taylor sounding like a starting quarterback

"My preparation and approach to the game has been the same since I came into the league. Whether I was behind Joe (Flacco) or not. I have always prepared as if I was the starter. Because you never know when that happens. When an injury could happen and you have to go in the game you don't want the level of play to fall off from the head guy to the next guy. So as far as my approach, my attention to detail throughout a weekly basis has been the same and I am going to continue to that approach moving forward."