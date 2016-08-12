Tyrod Taylor signs six-year, $92M Bills extension

After an offseason of back-and-forth on Tyrod Taylor's contract, the Buffalo Bills locked down their starting quarterback.
The Bills announced an extension for the sixth-year pro on Friday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is for $92 million over six years plus incentives, per a source. Rapoport added that Taylor will make $9.5 million in 2016, all of which is "fully guaranteed, but after that there is a lot of prove-it in the deal."
The team has the option to pick up the contract in 2017, and he'll make $27.5 million ($15.5 million with option, $12M base salary) if they do so, two sources informed of the deal told Rapoport. However, in the unlikely scenario he plays out the entire extension and gets paid all incentives, Taylor would make $112 million over the six years.
"Every year you have something to prove," Taylor told reporters Friday. "This is a competition-driven league. It's not like the NBA where everything is guaranteed. You can get cut at any given time. Any time you step on that field, you have something to prove, and that's been my mindset every time I step on the practice field."
Taylor was scheduled to enter the final year of his contract, and set to make just over $1 million in 2016, the lowest average of any starting quarterback. Now he'll be paid equal to his actual worth.
General manager Doug Whaley called Taylor "undeniably the leader of the Buffalo Bills." He added that Taylor impressed this offseason with his willingness to be a team leader, which convinced the team he was worthy of an extension, per the Buffalo News.
After four years as a backup in Baltimore, Taylor flashed dual-threat ability in his first year as a starter in Buffalo. In 14 starts last season, Taylor threw for 3,035 yards, with a 63.7 completion percentage and 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He also added 568 yards on the ground, four rushing scores and led all quarterbacks in rushing yards per game with 40.6.
Taylor earned the second-highest single-season passer rating in Bills history last season (minimum eight starts) at 99.4.
He missed two games due to injury last year.
Taylor's style of play meshes perfectly with the run-first offense coach Rex Ryan favors.
"I feel great about him," Ryan told USA Today last week. "I think the entire league is going to realize that, 'Oh, my gosh, who is this kid?' And if you don't know, you're going to find out that he's a special talent.
"His mechanics are outstanding. He protects the football team, doesn't make bad choices. He's smart, and man, he can throw it and he can run with it."
All offseason the Bills seemed to waver on giving a quarterback with limited starting experience a long-term extension. The sides finally came to a compromise.
With Saturday's tilt versus the Indianapolis Colts kicking off Buffalo's preseason slate, the Bills will head into the regular season with their starting quarterback locked down.