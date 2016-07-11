Tyrod Taylor: Focus is on winning games, not contract

Tyrod Taylor's contract situation will likely hang over the Buffalo Bills' 2016 season, but the quarterback isn't fretting over getting paid.
"The contract situation will play out. My mindset is to go out there and win games," Taylor told ESPN this weekend. "Do whatever it takes to win games, lead the guys, be the leader on the field, off the field and a commander. But I'm not necessarily focused on the contract. I can't control that. ... I've always been one that focuses on the things I can control, and that's going to be my preparation and how I go out there and play. I'll let everything else take care of itself."
Offseason contract talks spawned little movement on a long-term deal. Taylor is set to earn little more than $3 million in 2016 -- peanuts for a starting quarterback.
Bills general manager Doug Whaley told NFL Network earlier this offseason that "time will tell" if Taylor is the solution under center Buffalo has searched for since the Jim Kelly-era.
In his first season as a starter, Taylor played well, completing 63.7 percent of his passes and threw 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions. His dual threat ability -- 568 yards rushing -- keys the Bills' multifaceted offensive attack.
Yet, Taylor missed two starts last season and battled knee, shoulder, ankle and chest injuries throughout the course of the year.
The Bills likely want Taylor to prove he can be durable and continue to progress as a full-time starter before shelling out millions. At this stage, Taylor sounds prepared to prove to his bosses he can be that long-term solution. Then he'll get paid.