Tyreek Hill, Marvin Jones among best deep-threat WRs of 2017

There was a moment in time last season when Fuller was one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the NFL. During the four-game span when Fuller (who didn't play until Week 4 because of a broken collarbone) and Deshaun Watson (whose season ended after Week 8 because of a torn ACL) were on the field together in Houston, Fuller scored seven touchdowns. The former first-round pick racked up an outrageous 202 yards and four touchdowns on just five deep passes in 2017. Fuller was bullied over and over again during the draft process for his deficiencies, mostly his subpar hands and propensity for drops. Yet, that brief moment in the sun -- when Fuller was paired with a gifted young quarterback playing at an elite level -- showed the value of a player with a trump card. Yes, Fuller has flaws, but his ability to get downfield and win on deep routes is unmatched among his peers at the wide receiver position. Hopefully we see Watson and Fuller stretch out their excellent 2017 output into a full-season showing, which would likely vault the speedy wideout up this list.