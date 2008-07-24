Tyree among three Giants placed on PUP to start camp

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Super Bowl hero David Tyree was placed on the physically unable to perform list by the New York Giants on Thursday because of lingering problems recovering from surgery on his right knee.
Tyree, whose one-handed catch of a pass against his helmet led to the game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, is uncertain how long it will take to recover from his surgery in April.
"If they tell you four months, you want to get back in three weeks," Tyree said after reporting to training camp at the University at Albany. "But it's not guaranteed with everything working perfectly, and most times things don't work perfectly."
The six-year veteran can come off the injured list any time during training camp, but the team had to put him on it before the first practice if it wanted to put him on PUP during the regular season.
If that happens, Tyree will have to miss the first six weeks of the season. He would be eligible to return to practice any time between Weeks 7 through 9. The team would have 21 days from the day he returns to practice to either activate, waive or place him on season-ending injured reserve.
The Giants also placed linebacker Gerris Wilkinson and recently signed free agent offensive tackle Jonathan Palmer (quad) on the PUP list on Thursday, the day before the team's first practice. Backup quarterback David Carr was placed on the non-football related injury list with a strained foot he hurt working out last week.
With a receiving corps that includes Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, Steve Smith, Sinorice Moss and rookie Mario Manningham, Tyree was going to be pushed to keep his spot on the roster.
The one thing he has in his favor is that he is an excellent special teams player.
"I have been a bubble guy for the last five years, what difference does it make now," Tyree said. "It's not that big of a deal. I am happy to compete and I am happy to be a New York Giant. I guess when you make one of the best plays, it gives everyone something to write about."
Tyree even joked about his helmets.
"I have all kinds of helmets, one with bubble gum, one with Velcro and one with a good old fashioned Krazy Glue," he said.
Tyree had only four catches in the regular season for 35 yards. He had four catches in the playoff run to the Super Bowl for 47 yards, including the memorable 32-yard reception of pass that Eli Manning threw after escaping a Patriots rush.
Burress, who caught the game-winning TD in the Super Bowl, will be limited to one practice at camp because of an ankle injury. Linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka (ankle), cornerback Sam Madison (hernia), defensive end Osi Umenyiora (hip), and linebackers Zak DeOssie (back) and Danny Clark (hernia) also will practice only once for now.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press