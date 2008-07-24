Tyree among three Giants placed on PUP to start camp

Published: Jul 24, 2008 at 01:19 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Super Bowl hero David Tyree was placed on the physically unable to perform list by the New York Giants on Thursday because of lingering problems recovering from surgery on his right knee.

Tyree, whose one-handed catch of a pass against his helmet led to the game-winning touchdown against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, is uncertain how long it will take to recover from his surgery in April.

"If they tell you four months, you want to get back in three weeks," Tyree said after reporting to training camp at the University at Albany. "But it's not guaranteed with everything working perfectly, and most times things don't work perfectly."

The six-year veteran can come off the injured list any time during training camp, but the team had to put him on it before the first practice if it wanted to put him on PUP during the regular season.

If that happens, Tyree will have to miss the first six weeks of the season. He would be eligible to return to practice any time between Weeks 7 through 9. The team would have 21 days from the day he returns to practice to either activate, waive or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

The Giants also placed linebacker Gerris Wilkinson and recently signed free agent offensive tackle Jonathan Palmer (quad) on the PUP list on Thursday, the day before the team's first practice. Backup quarterback David Carr was placed on the non-football related injury list with a strained foot he hurt working out last week.

With a receiving corps that includes Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, Steve Smith, Sinorice Moss and rookie Mario Manningham, Tyree was going to be pushed to keep his spot on the roster.

The one thing he has in his favor is that he is an excellent special teams player.

"I have been a bubble guy for the last five years, what difference does it make now," Tyree said. "It's not that big of a deal. I am happy to compete and I am happy to be a New York Giant. I guess when you make one of the best plays, it gives everyone something to write about."

Tyree even joked about his helmets.

"I have all kinds of helmets, one with bubble gum, one with Velcro and one with a good old fashioned Krazy Glue," he said.

Tyree had only four catches in the regular season for 35 yards. He had four catches in the playoff run to the Super Bowl for 47 yards, including the memorable 32-yard reception of pass that Eli Manning threw after escaping a Patriots rush.

Burress, who caught the game-winning TD in the Super Bowl, will be limited to one practice at camp because of an ankle injury. Linebacker Mathias Kiwanuka (ankle), cornerback Sam Madison (hernia), defensive end Osi Umenyiora (hip), and linebackers Zak DeOssie (back) and Danny Clark (hernia) also will practice only once for now.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers, Packers dilemma expected to last until start of training camp

There have been no significant developments in the Aaron Rodgers saga for some time now. Thursday marked the end of Packers OTAs, which means the reigning MVP was MIA for the entirety of the team's offseason program. Ian Rapoport reports that a resolution, whatever it might be, likely won't be reached until late July.
news

Bears' Justin Fields: Andy Dalton has 'completely taken me under his wing'

Justin Fields may have to wait a little longer to take over but the Bears QB is enjoying the learning process, most notably the support he's already received from veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Honoring Juneteenth: Former NFL RB Warrick Dunn's commitment to changing lives unwavering

Learning about Juneteenth and the 1921 Tulsa race massacre has helped Warrick Dunn gain a greater appreciation for why his charity work is more crucial than ever right now, the former NFL RB tells Steve Wyche.
news

Chiefs G ﻿Laurent Duvernay-Tardif among finalists for ﻿ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in his native Canada, is among the finalists for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW