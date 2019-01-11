Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu on Texans: 'I really want to be here'

Published: Jan 11, 2019 at 01:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Houston Texans are open to bringing back safety Tyrann Mathieu, who signed a one-year deal in March of 2018.

Mathieu becomes an unrestricted free agent when the league's new calendar year kicks off on March 13, but left little doubt where he'd like to play in 2019 and potentially beyond.

"Obviously, I'm just going to take some time, really reflect, but like I said last night, I really want to be here," Mathieu told reporters, via the Texans' official website. "I love this team, love the locker room, love the coaching staff, so hopefully the business side of it will take care of itself. But definitely want to be here."

Mathieu joined the Texans after five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was released last offseason after not taking a pay cut. Two days later, the Texans signed Mathieu to a one-year, $7 million deal.

While he battled injuries in a Cardinals' uniform, Mathieu proved he can be durable with the Texans after starting all 16 games and totaling 89 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and a fumble recovery. The 2018 campaign marked a second consecutive year that the 26-year-old safety started all 16 games in a season.

"I was humbled when I came to this team," Mathieu told reporters. "A lot of these people here embraced me, encouraged me, and really saw the best in me. I think that really allowed me to have a clear mind, really focus on football and focus on being a good teammate, so I think this year really was a success."

Mathieu, who was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection in 2015, became one of the early lucky winners in free agency last year, as the open signing period wasn't kind to high-profile veteran safeties well into the summer months.

And given 2018's market trend at the safety position, a return to Houston makes more sense, especially if the Texans and Mathieu can get a deal done sooner than later.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy's death prompted an outpouring of remembrance from the NFL and football community.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Texans WR Brandin Cooks not expected to play vs. Eagles after deadline passes with no trade

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is not expected to play against the Eagles tonight on "Thursday Night Football", NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ray Guy, Hall of Fame punter with Raiders, dies at age of 72

Ray Guy, the only punter ever enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Thursday at the age of 72 after a lengthy illness, his alma mater Southern Mississippi announced.

news

'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens

Chicago unexpectedly granted Roquan Smith's trade wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein. Smith, for one, was stunned.

news

RB Cam Akers expected to practice Thursday after Rams turned down trade offers

Running back Cam Akers is expected to return to practice with the Rams Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. This comes after Akers was not traded by the Nov. 1 deadline, and indicates Akers and L.A. are trying to work things out.

news

Geno Smith one of three Seahawks lauded as October Players of the Month

The first-place Seahawks landed three Players of the Month: QB Geno Smith, RB Kenneth Walker and CB Tariq Woolen.

news

New Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson ready to 'win some games': 'The first time I've been able to say that'

Staying put in the NFC North, tight end T.J. Hockenson is ready to "win some games" with the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings after being traded from the 1-6 Detroit Lions at Tuesday's deadline.

news

Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to terms on five-year, $110 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Bradley Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension with $63.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Tua Tagovailoa affirms Dolphins' high hopes: 'We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here'

A day after the Dolphins reinforced their high aspirations with trades for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it known that nobody's shying away from the highest of goals.

news

Despite surprise losses, Henry, Noah remain atop Madden Championship Series' latest power rankings

A couple of surprises have left the best two Madden players out of the upcoming Ultimate Thanksgiving tournament, but not out of the top spots in the latest Madden Championship Series power rankings.

news

Aaron Rodgers understands why Packers stood down on trade deadline: 'It just didn't pan out'

Aaron Rodgers, who has been notoriously displeased with Green Bay's pass-catching personnel decisions in recent years, wasn't as upset by the Packers' lack of additions at the trade deadline this time around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE