Texans aim to extend Clowney, Mathieu contracts

With Saturday's AFC Wild Card showdown on tap, the Texans surely aren't looking past the Colts.

Nonetheless, they are looking ahead to next season when it comes to personnel, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday on "Good Morning Football Weekend" that Houston is planning on extending the contracts of defensive stalwarts Jadeveon Clowney and Tyrann Mathieu.

The Texans intend to keep Jadeveon Clowney on their team for 2019, at the very least, Rapoport reports. Houston would like to work out an extension with Clowney, their star pass rusher, before the deadline to franchise tag players.

The franchise tag is a viable option if the two parties are unable to work out a deal, Rapoport adds. It is not the preferred option but it is an option to keep him in the fold.

Clowney, the 2014 No. 1 overall pick, is in the fifth and final season of his contract and did not sign an extension with the Texans in the offseason, as was expected, Rapoport reported in July. While the Texans are looking to lock up their fearsome pass rusher, they're looking to bring back Mathieu, as well, as he's been a boon in the defensive backfield. Mathieu signed a one-year deal in March.

Tyrann Mathieu is another key player the Texans want to retain for 2019, per Rapoport.

Mathieu spent five seasons in Arizona, playing both safety spots, but missing significant games in each of his first four seasons. His first season with the Texans was his second in a row in which he played and started in all 16 games.

This season, getting time at safety and cornerback, he's racked up an impressive 89 tackles to go with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Clowney, who's played in 15 games with 14 starts, has 47 tackles and nine sacks.

While Houston's eyes are on the prize in the 2019 postseason, the franchise is also looking to lock up a promising future as the 2019 offseason quickly approaches.