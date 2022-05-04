Around the NFL

Tyrann Mathieu on homecoming with Saints: 'I knew where I wanted to be'

Published: May 04, 2022 at 07:39 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson did his part to recruit Tyrann Mathieu to his squad, but it turns out it wasn't even needed.

The "Honey Badger" knew where he wanted to go.

"When I watch this defense, they pop off the screen. Just with energy and passion, and all the different handshakes that they do. It's fun and it's exciting," Mathieu said Wednesday when he officially signed with the Saints and was introduced to the media. "He didn't really have to sell me too much, I was already sold. I just needed a couple people to kinda give me the, 'yeah, that's cool, we'll take you over here.'"

Mathieu inked a three-year, $33 million deal with the Saints that brought about a long-desired homecoming for the New Orleans native and former LSU star.

"It's most definitely a dream," Mathieu said of signing with the Saints. "Having the opportunity to represent this team, to be a part of this locker room. I've always been a fan of the way the Saints play football. Just to have that opportunity, means a lot to me. More than anything I just want to take advantage of it and make the most of it."

While Mathieu was a free agent until the break of May, he knew where he wanted to land all along. It took some time, but he was plenty happy once it all came to fruition.

"I think from the get-go, I knew where I wanted to be," Mathieu said. "From there it was just about everything coming together and aligning.

"It just feels good to see it all come together. I've kind of been manifesting this for a while."

A three-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, the safety is set to play for his fourth team now.

He'll join former New York Jets standout Marcus Maye at the safeties spots of an excellent defense that also boasts defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Among Mathieu's top attributes have been his versatility and his intelligence manning the defensive backfield. He said Wednesday he was up for any task that head coach Dennis Allen had for him on defense and coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he had 76 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and six passes defended, Mathieu's statistics tell the story of a player who can still do a little bit of everything.

Thus, when the soon-to-be 30-year-old was asked about whether this would be his final NFL contract, he let it be known he doesn't believe he's slowing down.

"I think I'm just heatin' up," Mathieu said.

Related Content

news

Patriots UDFA QB D'Eriq King could play 'receiver, quarterback, running back'

After drafting Mac Jones in the 2021 first round, the Patriots picked QB Bailey Zappe in the sixth and also added Miami QB D'Eriq King as an undrafted free agent. But King could see reps at quarterback, running back and/or wide receiver.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects 'fierce' QB competition between Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin explained the trials and tribulations of having a competition among three quarterbacks and how he expects his veteran QBs to handle a rookie in the mix during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 4

The Houston Texans added some depth to the QB room with the signing of former Tennessee Titans reserve Kevin Hogan.

news

Jalen Hurts excited to resume role as Eagles' starter at quarterback: 'It's my team'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts remains the presumed starting quarterback in Philadelphia following the 2022 NFL Draft. Hurts told reporters Wednesday he's ready to lead his team.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones: Tyler Smith to compete at left guard, is future Tyron Smith replacement

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones says first-round pick Tyler Smith's immediate future will be at left guard, and is expected to take over the left tackle position in the future.

news

Lions GM Brad Holmes 'was just in love with' WR Jameson Williams, wanted security of fifth-year option

Lions general manager Brad Holmes details what led to Detroit using a first-round pick on wide receiver Jameson Williams, who is still recovering from an ACL tear he sustained in January.

news

Saquon Barkley 'glad' Giants drafted Evan Neal, who shocked him at first glance

The Giants' selection of Evan Neal in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was an exciting pick for star RB Saquon Barkley, who remarked on the offensive tackle's stature when first seeing him.

news

Giants excited to get Kadarius Toney involved in offense after rumors of shopping WR

Just a week ago, Kadarius Toney seemed to be on his way out of New York. Now, the Giants' new leadership duo of general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll sound eager to include Toney in their plans for 2022.

news

NFL announces five games for 2022 International Series

The NFL announced the matchups for the five regular-season games of the 2022 International Series, including a Seahawks-Buccaneers contest on Nov. 13 at 9:30 am. ET at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- which marks the league's first regular-season game ever in Germany.

news

Texans HC Lovie Smith's plan for Derek Stingley Jr.: 'Go up against every opponent's No. 1 receiver'

The selection of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 overall was stunning to many, but Houston head coach Lovie Smith had a plan in mind, which he let his newest CB know about in a moment caught by NFL Films.

news

Giants HC Brian Daboll on what he wants out of Daniel Jones: 'I want him to not be afraid of consequences and pull the trigger'

A huge season lies ahead for Giants QB Daniel Jones, and new head coach Brian Daboll believes Danny Dimes being "himself" and not worrying about the "consequences" will help in his development.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW