Tyrann Mathieu is a second-round talent; three potential NFL fits

Mathieu is a tenacious bump-and-run defender with an aggressive demeanor that frustrates receivers at the line. He's at his best when shadowing wideouts with quickness, but he's also shown he can attack receivers with forceful jams. Mathieu maintains hip-pocket position throughout the play and displays an explosive closing burst to finish. When he struggles in coverage, it is due to an occasional lack of eye discipline. He will lose his man when he peeks inside to the quarterback. Now, this certainly is not a deal-breaker, but it is something he will need to work on as a pro. He must play with better eye discipline to maintain proper position on elite receivers. Another concern: his inferior physical dimensions. At 5-foot-8 3/4 and 186 pounds, he will concede several inches and pounds to the big-bodied receivers dominating the NFL, against whom he must somehow find a way to win 50-50 balls. Fortunately, his 34-inch vertical leap will give him a chance to do just that. Still, due to his size, Mathieu could have issues holding his own in red-zone matchups.