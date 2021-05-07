Tyler Lockett: Speedy D'Wayne Eskridge a perfect fit in Seahawks WR trio

The Seattle Seahawks spent their only draft pick in the Top 100 on Western Michigan wideout D'Wayne Eskridge. The addition of the speedy receiver gives the Seahawks a blazing trio in DK Metcalf﻿, Tyler Lockett and Eskridge, who can all run 4.4 or faster 40-yard dashes.

"He's very explosive," Lockett said Thursday, giving reporters a scouting report on Eskridge.

In just six games played in 2020, due to the curtailed schedule, Eskridge generated 768 yards and eight touchdowns on just 33 receptions (nearly 25 percent of his catches went for scores).

What the 5-foot-9 wideout lacks in size, he makes up for with speed and explosiveness.

"I think when you watch him play, that's the very thing that stands out," Lockett said, via the Seattle Times. "He's really good at being able to not only get open, but he's able to do a lot of great things even after the catch. I think he fits in perfectly with our system. ... Based off where we're going as an offense, I think this is going to be a truly special place for him."

Eskridge drips with athleticism, and while his route tree needs improving, dropping him alongside Lockett and Metcalf can add a new dimension to the Seahawks offense under new coordinator Shane Waldron.

Lockett noted that Seattle finally finding that third WR it's searched for would help open up the offense, particularly underneath, if defenders have to worry about all three burners beating them deep.

"I think it's very important," Lockett said of having a third receiving threat. "The more people you have out there that can stretch the field, that can be able to take the offense to another level, I think it helps take off a lot of pressure that other people might be trying to carry. They don't necessarily have to, but they feel like they have to based off circumstances.

"So I think the more and more people you have out there, it takes off the pressure you carry. That truly may allow you to play even better, because you know you don't have to do too much stuff. You just have to do your job."

Dating back to the dawn of the Pete Carroll reign, the Seahawks have attempted to find that third receiver. From the Doug Baldwin﻿-﻿Golden Tate days, a trio either never formed or dissipated as quickly as it appeared. Sidney Rice fell off sharply. Percy Harvin didn't materialize. Jermaine Kearse﻿, Paul Richardson andRicardo Lockette each had moments, but none stuck for long.

When Lockett arrived, he and Baldwin became a powerful duo without a sidekick. Seattle swung for the likes of Brandon Marshall, striking out. Metcalf's arrival coincided with Baldwin's retirement renewing the void. ﻿Josh Gordon﻿? Another whiff. Despite Seahawks Twitter trying to make David Moore happen harder than Gretchen worked for Fetch, a third WR didn't materialize.