Tyler Lockett led 'really touching' meeting day before Seahawks scored upset win over 49ers

The Seahawks defense forced three turnovers, including two interceptions of passes thrown by Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. Defensive end Carlos Dunlap﻿'s sack of Garoppolo resulted in a safety, which tied the game at 23-23 and set the stage for Seattle to complete its comeback.

"(Carroll) just basically made it an open floor for everybody to communicate their why," Dunlap explained, "and why we sacrifice what we do for this game, why we continue to work and fight for this game when the season is going the way it is. Why we are here. How did we get here? Where we came from. Who are we doing it for?"

At 3-8, the Seahawks had plenty of reasons to give it their all -- including their job security. They brought the energy early, got a boost from the Homer punt fake TD and rode the wave through what felt like a classic knock-down, drag-out battle between San Francisco and Seattle, one no one could see coming from a Seahawks team that hasn't put up much of a fight in any of its last three contests and seemed destined for a dark winter. Loyal Seattle fans might say Sunday was just like any other Seahawks game -- meaning a chaotic, unusual affair.

Both can be true -- for example, CBS play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan audibly asked "what in the world is going on" in what he later referred to as a "hootenanny" -- but this time around, the madness produced a win. At 4-8, the Seahawks are out of range for the NFC West title, but the conference's wild-card situation doesn't mean they're finished just yet.