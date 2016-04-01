Tyler Ervin has the skills to be a fantasy role player

Right now in San Francisco, there isn't a clear leader for the change-of-pace role behind Carlos Hyde (Reggie Bush is 31 and a free agent). And if we know one thing about how Chip Kelly rolls with running backs, it's that he likes to rotate a handful of them in and out. Ervin would be a perfect fit for Kelly's system and presents a potentially dangerous one-two punch option with Hyde. The same goes for Oakland's backfield; behind Latavius Murray, there's no real front-runner for a change-of-pace role. Since the Raiders aren't prioritizing running backs in the draft, Ervin's mid-to-late round projection could work for the team's needs. In Seattle, Thomas Rawls projects as the feature back but is coming off a broken ankle. Ervin could excel as a pass-catching back in Seattle if he's able to find space during Russell Wilson's extended scrambles. As for New England (which is basically a death sentence for a running back's fantasy value) Ervin could fit there in a specialized role that we're used to seeing Bill Belichick utilize on a game-by-game basis.