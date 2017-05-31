Around the NFL

Ty Montgomery explains why he prefers RB to receiver

May 31, 2017
For Ty Montgomery, embracing a full-time switch to running back wasn't about carving out a longer career -- just a more productive one.

Drafted by the Packers in 2015 as a receiver, the 6-foot, 216-pound backfield convert recently explained his thinking:

"Do I want to play in the NFL for a longer period of time and not be as happy because I'm not having the amount of success that I'd like to have?" Montgomery said Tuesday on ESPN, per Rob Demovsky. "And if running back gives me that, then I'd rather play [6 to 8] years in the league ... having a successful career and having a lot of fun doing it and not always battling to be somebody's fourth, fifth or sixth receiver, even if it meant a [10 to 12-] year career."

Montgomery served as a fascinating case study last season, entering camp struggling for snaps as a pass-catcher only to emerge by midseason as a reliable helper in Green Bay's ultra-banged-up backfield.

Averaging a generous 5.94 yards per carry and 6.65 yards per touch, Montgomery peaked in a late-season win over the Bears that saw him plow for 162 yards off 16 carries.

"I was running a lot on instincts. I knew where I was supposed to be going, but it was instinct," Montgomery told the team's official website. "Now, I know techniques. I know rotations and linebacker positions, and fronts and understanding gap rules and what the defense is supposed to be doing. Now when I get out there, I know my reads and my aiming points and I can just add that to my instincts. I'm excited to do that."

While the Packers invested three picks on running backs -- including a fourth-rounder on the buzzy Jamaal Williams -- the departure of Eddie Lacy leaves Montgomery in excellent position to see meaningful action all season long.

From that angle, the position switch paid off generously, with Montgomery saying: "It all came down to quality over quantity, and I want the quality of years to be what I want."

