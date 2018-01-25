Ty Law: Early 2000s Patriots teams better than current dynasty

Of course, I've always had high expectations for myself and I feel good about what I've accomplished in my career. To say that I'm the best at anything is taking away from the guys that are [Hall of Fame finalists] as well. I think everyone has a case and everyone is deserving, or we wouldn't be the last 15 standing. I played with Brian Dawkins and against John Lynch. I grew up with Everson Walls. When I was in high school, I knew him. I wouldn't sit here and say I'm the best. We're all deserving and it's up to somebody else to make that assessment.