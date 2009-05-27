Two-year-old son of Steelers LB Harrison released from hospital

PITTSBURGH -- The agent representing Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison says the player's young son has been released from a hospital after an attack by the player's pit bull.
2008 Statistics
Tackles: 101
Sacks: 16
Forced Fumbles: 7
Harrison's agent, William Parise, says 2-year-old James Harrison III was released late Tuesday afternoon. He says the boy is doing fine and that his father is missing practice Wednesday to be with the boy.
The boy was bitten on the thigh after his mother let the dog out of its pen Thursday afternoon. Also hurt were the woman and the player's massage therapist, who needed three stitches.
Parise says he's trying to find a place for the dog so it doesn't have to be euthanized.
