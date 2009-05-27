Two-year-old son of Steelers LB Harrison released from hospital

Published: May 27, 2009 at 06:27 AM

PITTSBURGH -- The agent representing Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison says the player's young son has been released from a hospital after an attack by the player's pit bull.

James Harrison, LB
Pittsburgh Steelers

2008 Statistics
Tackles: 101

Sacks: 16

Forced Fumbles: 7

Harrison's agent, William Parise, says 2-year-old James Harrison III was released late Tuesday afternoon. He says the boy is doing fine and that his father is missing practice Wednesday to be with the boy.

The boy was bitten on the thigh after his mother let the dog out of its pen Thursday afternoon. Also hurt were the woman and the player's massage therapist, who needed three stitches.

Parise says he's trying to find a place for the dog so it doesn't have to be euthanized.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

RB Index: Constructing the perfect NFL running back

Maurice Jones-Drew assembles the perfect running back, combining the traits of some of the top players in today's NFL. Who has the best hands? Ideal size? Top speed?
news

Dolphins hiring Darrell Bevell as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator

Miami added some experience to their offensive staff under first-time head coach Mike McDaniel. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.
news

Bengals sign coach Zac Taylor to extension through 2026 season

A Super Bowl appearance warranted a new contract for Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor. The team announced Wednesday they signed Taylor to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW