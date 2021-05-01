Around the NFL

Two long snappers selected in sixth round of 2021 draft

Published: May 01, 2021 at 06:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The end of the sixth round presented us with a short run on long snappers.

Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher came off the board at 222nd overall to the Carolina Panthers, and three picks later, Michigan snapping specialist Camaron Cheeseman went to Washington at 225.

Why is this significant, you ask? Well, because long snappers do about as much as kickers, except they fill the role in the kicking game that isn't glamorous. Fourth and long in a one-score game deep in your own territory? Better have a good snapper to get the ball there on target and on time. Lining up for a game-winning field goal in a driving rain? Hope you invested in the guy delivering the ball.

The Panthers did that with Fletcher, the 2020 Patrick Mannelly Award winner (given to the nation's top long snapper) who delivered rockets to Alabama punters from his freshman year through his senior season. While the Crimson Tide stayed at or near the top of college football for much of the last four years, Fletcher was there, toiling away in the shadows and doing his job better than any other in the nation. He'll be expected to do the same in Carolina.

As for Cheeseman, get NFL Shop on Line 1. You'd be hard pressed to find a better name on the back of a jersey in the NFL this season, and he's pretty darn good at the job, too. Cheeseman handled every snap in his final two seasons at Michigan (2018 and 2019) before opting out due to COVID-19 in 2020, finishing his collegiate career by receiving an invitation to the Senior Bowl. The Columbus-area native who moved north to join the dark side (in the view of Ohio State fans) has seen his decision pay off with his selection Saturday.

As the NFL Network broadcast noted after this pair of selections, these guys tend to stick around forever. This isn't just a throwaway pick by either Carolina or Washington -- it's an investment, even if it's not as trendy as cryptocurrency.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers select Houston LB Grant Stuard as 2021's Mr. Irrelevant

The notorious title of Mr. Irrelevant received some juice in February when a member of the unique fraternity -- kicker Ryan Succop -- became a Super Bowl champion.
news

Belichick: 2021 was last draft for Patriots research director Ernie Adams

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced Saturday that 2021 will be the last draft for longtime research director Ernie Adams. 
news

'Run Rich Run' returns for special 2021 NFL Draft edition 

This year's 'Run Rich Run' campaign has raised more than $1.5 million, and in this 2021's reimagined format, Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ray Lewis and entrepreneur Marc Lore took home the first-ever 'Run Rich Run' trophy. 
news

Colts draft Texas QB Sam Ehlinger in sixth round

The Indianapolis Colts' QB room will look vastly different in 2021, as the squad has Carson Wentz slotted as the starter and picked up Texas product Sam Ehlinger in the sixth round. 
news

Ravens take Ohio State CB Shaun Wade in fifth round

Once viewed as a high-round pick in 2019, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade slid to the fifth round after a 2020 season of struggles. But Baltimore might well be a great fit for the former Buckeye. 
news

Bengals take 2021 draft's lone kicker with fifth-round pick of Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to draft a kicker, selecting Florida's Evan McPherson in the fifth round.
news

In first post-Brees draft, Saints take Notre Dame QB Ian Book

The Drew Brees era ended with the future Hall of Famer's retirement. The Saints began their post-Brees life by adding Notre Dame's winningest quarterback ever, Ian Book.
news

Ravens add another WR with fourth-round selection of Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace

Following the selection of Rashod Bateman in the first round, the Ravens are adding another receiver, having picked Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace in the fourth round. 
news

Panthers add dynamic RB Chuba Hubbard to Christian McCaffrey-led backfield with fourth-round pick

As if the Panthers didn't have enough open-field juice in their offensive backfield with ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, the club added a home-run hitter Saturday in selecting Oklahoma State running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft with overall pick No. 126.
news

Cowboys continue to bolster defense with fourth-round pick of LSU LB Jabril Cox

With the 115th overall pick, the Cowboys maintained their defensive focus in the draft by taking LSU linebacker Jabril Cox. 
news

Lions select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in fourth round

The Detroit Lions added USC wide receiver ﻿Amon-Ra St. Brown﻿ Amon-Ra St. Brown Saturday with a fourth-round pick (No. 112 overall), giving the club an exciting and productive pass catcher and a player with a unique background as the son of a world-class athlete.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW