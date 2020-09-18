Two-headed backfield powers Browns to emphatic win on 'TNF'

CLEVELAND -- Nick Chubb's Week 1 production might have been seen as adequate if he wasn't, you know, Nick Chubb.

That isn't a concern after Chubb's outing Thursday night. Less than a week after rushing 10 times for 60 yards, Chubb rolled to a 124-yard outing on 22 attempts, scoring two touchdowns and setting the tone for the Browns. Teammate Kareem Hunt followed in his footsteps with an 86-yard outing on just 10 attempts, also finding the end zone once on the ground.

With Chubb and Hunt in the backfield, Cleveland was destined to become a run-first team. They showed just how effective they could be with their prime-time performance.

"I think it starts up front, we said that all week," quarterback Baker Mayfield said following Cleveland's 35-30 win over Cincinnati. "The offensive line played great. Those were some big holes and those guys weren't going down by just one single guy. It's a great effort by both our offensive line and our running backs. Those guys (Chubb and Hunt) are real special. That shows what we're capable of when we get that run game going."

Cleveland was blown out in Week 1 by a premier Baltimore Ravens squad that came out firing on offense. The early hole dug by the Browns' inability to stop the Ravens took away the viability of running the ball consistently, but for one drive Sunday, they showed a glimpse of their potential with long runs by Chubb and Hunt that set up their lone score.

Chubb's six yards per carry was nothing to scoff at, either, but the Browns simply needed more of it. They got just that with Chubb's 5.6 yards per tote and Hunt's 8.6 yards per carry.