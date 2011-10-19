Two AFC enigmas set for statement game

Published: Oct 19, 2011 at 10:04 AM

Why to watch
Will the real Chargers and Jets please stand up? Have they already? Is this who you guys are? Is this as good as it gets? Maybe someone makes a statement here, because these two teams have had Super Bowl aspirations and have been mediocre at best for the most part.

Inside story
Who would have thought that Mark Sanchez would be the guy with a 9-5 TD/INT ratio, while Philip Rivers is the guy with a 6-7 ratio? Who would have thought San Diego would be averaging almost .7 more yards per carry than the Jets? (the Jets are third-worst in NFL, at 3.32 per carry). And Vincent Jackson and Antonio Gates are still kind of dinged up.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

