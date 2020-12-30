Two additional positive COVID-19 tests force Browns to close facility

The Browns' run-in with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has added two new members to their group of positive tests.

A coach and practice squad player have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Cleveland has closed its facility while conducting contact tracing.

The team announced the player and staff member positives and closing of its facility a short time later.

"The team will continue to work remotely and follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community is our highest priority," the Browns said in a statement.

Cleveland lost six players to COVID-19 protocol-related issues less than 24 hours before it faced the New York Jets, ultimately falling to the Jets 23-16 in a game that could prove to be pivotal if the Browns don't bounce back in Week 17. Linebacker B.J. Goodson﻿'s positive test resulted in the isolation of five other Browns, including the team's top four receivers.

Those players identified as close contacts -- Jarvis Landry﻿, Rashard Higgins﻿, Donovan Peoples-Jones﻿, KhaDarel Hodge and Jacob Phillips -- could return Thursday if they continue to test negative, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday, and the coach added Wednesday they remain on track to return. The additional positive tests suggest that this issue isn't near resolution within the organization, though, with just one regular-season game left to play and a win needed to end the franchise's 17-year playoff drought.

To that effort, Stefanski told reporters Wednesday he's confident the team will be able to practice later in the day, as long as the Browns receive clearance from the NFL to proceed.